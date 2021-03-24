APSU CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series continues with environmental artist Eliza Evans

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to host environmental artist, Eliza Evans, to continue an incredible 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Eliza Evans experiments with sculpture, print, video, and textiles to identify disconnections and absurdities in social, economic, and ecological systems,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series. “The initial parameters of each work are carefully researched and then evolve as a result of interaction with people, time, and weather.”

At 6:00pm on March 24th, Evans will speak via Zoom to discuss her work and creative practice. Registration is required and is available here at https://bit.ly/CECAEvans.

On April 22nd, she will be on campus to perform a reiteration of her piece, Time Machine, a duration, and interactive work, where she will spend eight hours “living” in a mass-produced greenhouse on the lawn of the Arts Quad.

“The outside and inside temperature difference serves as a kind of climate change scenario generator,” Dickins said. “As the temperature rises during the day, it is amplified inside the Time Machine with attendant stress on Evans’ body.”

The April 22nd performance is a collaboration between APSU’s art and design and nursing programs. Nursing students from Dr. Kim French’s community health nursing class will monitor, record, and display Evans’ vitals during the performance, giving visitors a visualization of the toll that increasing global temperatures have on the human body.

All events are free and open to the public.

About the Artist

Evans was born in a rust belt steel town and raised in rural Appalachia. She currently splits her time between New York City and McMinnville, Tennessee. Her work was exhibited at the Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, New York (2019), Edward Hopper House Museum, Nyack, New York (2019), Chashama Sculpture Field, Pine Plains, New York (2018), BRIC, Brooklyn (2017), and Purchase College, Purchase, New York (2017).

Residencies include the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, UC Santa Barbara (2020), Bronx Museum AIM, and Franconia Sculpture Park, Shafer, Minnesota (both 2019). Evans holds an MFA from SUNY Purchase College in visual art and a Ph.D. in economic sociology from the University of Texas at Austin.

For more on Evans and her work, visit www.eevans.net/.

For more about the lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit https://www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php.

