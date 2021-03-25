Austin Peay State University Baseball hosts Belmont for Three Game Series

Clarksville, TN – After closing its recent road trip with back-to-back wins, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team will look to maintain that momentum when it hosts Belmont in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, Friday-Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Due to forecast inclement weather, the Governor and Bruins open the series with a 1:00pm, Friday doubleheader and wrap up the series with a 1:00pm, Saturday game.

The Governors offense has woken up over its past three games, averaging 8.7 runs per game while posting a .313 batting average and a .523 slugging percentage thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

Catcher Jack Alexander (.467), first baseman John McDonald (.444), third baseman Gino Avros (.400), and center fielder Garrett Spain (.400) are batting .400 or better during the stretch.

Belmont has lost its last two games entering this weekend’s series, dropping an OVC game against SIU Edwardsville (but winning the series), Saturday, and a nonconference tilt at Tennessee Tech, Tuesday.

The Bruins are just 1-7 on the road in 2021. Bruins Game 1 starter Joshua South opened the series against SIUE with a complete-game shutout, scattering four hits, walking none and striking out six of the 31 batters he faced.

Inside The Series

The Series: Austin Peay State University leads, 74-40

Previously: APSU won the 2019 series, 2-1 (3-11, 11-3, 14-2), in Clarksville.

Notably: Austin Peay State University has not lost an OVC series to Belmont since the Bruins joined the league in 2013. The Govs are 8-4 at home in the four series played at Hand Park. Belmont last swept a regular-season series in 2012 when it won both ends of a nonconference home-and-home set.

Probable Starters

Game 1 • Luke Brown (RSo., RHP) vs. Joshua South (So., RHP)

• Luke Brown (RSo., RHP) vs. Joshua South (So., RHP) Game 2 • Nolan O’Shoney (Fr., RHP) vs. Andy Bean (Fr., LHP

• Nolan O’Shoney (Fr., RHP) vs. Andy Bean (Fr., LHP Game 3 • APSU starter TBA vs. Logan Bowen (Jr., RHP)

First Hacks

Catcher Jack Alexander brings back-to-back three-hit performances into the weekend, going 3-for-6 in both the Southeast Missouri finale and the midweek outing at Bellarmine.

Third baseman Gino Avros tied a school record with six hits (7 ABs) in the Southeast Missouri series finale, Saturday, He is batting .429 (9-for-21) with a .538 on-base percentage during his five-game reached safely streak.

Utility man John Bolton played in all three games at SEMO, starting once, and had a double in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Outfielder Harrison Brown started in right field each of the last two games and was 2-for-5 with a double and RBI single in the SEMO finale.

Ty DeLancey hit three home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader at Southeast Missouri, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the day. He had five RBI during the series with the Redhawks.

Outfielder TJ Foreman has come off the bench in each of the last three games but has delivered an RBI in his last two outings, including an RBI triple in Tuesday’s game at Bellarmine.

Outfielder Knaje Guthrie made his first appearances of 2021 at Southeast Missouri, starting in left field in Saturday’s doubleheader, and notched his first collegiate hit in the series finale.

Shortstop Bobby Head walked three times, including once with the bases loaded, Tuesday at Bellarmine. The outing doubled his walks total this season.

Designated hitter Matt Joslin delivered a bases-loaded pinch-hit double at Bellarmine, Tuesday. He is batting .667 with 22 RBI in 15 career bases-loaded at-bats.

Utility man Skyler Luna came off the bench to provide a walk and a stolen base at Bellarmine, Tuesday.

First baseman John McDonald has back-to-back two-hit games entering this weekend with a double in each game and three total RBI.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler went 2-for-4 at Bellarmine for his second multi-hit game of 2021.

Outfielder Jeremy Wagner started in right field to begin the SEMO doubleheader, Saturday and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Raymond C. Hand Park Adminssion Polices

Purchase tickets online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.

Guests must maintain proper social distancing while inside the facility.

Masks are required to cover both the mouth and nose at all times while in the facility.

Failure to wear masks or maintain proper social distancing may result in guests being asked to leave the facility.

No seating permitted in the upper two rows of the chairback seating.

Pets are not permitted inside Raymond C. Hand Park; however, service dogs (i.e., guide dogs for persons with disabilities) are allowed in the ballpark.

