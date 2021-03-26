|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Brentwood Circle water outage, road closure
Friday, March 26th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Brentwood Circle from Brentwood Circle and Ringgold Road intersection eastward to Kingston Drive for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The aforementioned section of Brentwood Circle is also closed and motorists will be redirected to the south end of Brentwood Circle and Kingston Drive to avoid the work zone.
Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the worksite.
The water main leak work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 9:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
Brentwood Circle, CG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and Water, Clarksville TN, Kingston Drive, Low Water Pressure, Raod Closure, Ringgold Road, Water Main Leak, water outage
