Flood Warning issued for Cumberland River at Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Warning for the Cumberland River at Clarksville from this evening until Thursday morning, April 1st, 2021.

At 8:00pm CT Sunday, the stage was 45.1 feet and rising. The flood stage is 46.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 49.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below the flood stage early Thursday morning.

At 50.0 feet, Most agricultural areas along the river are flooded, as well as many industrial and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and adjacent tributaries. Riverside Drive in Clarksville begins to flood near TN-48, Providence Boulevard, McClure Street, and Cumberland Drive.

Also impacted are locations near Quarry Road, Kraft Street near College Street and Providence Boulevard, Zinc Plant Road, Salem Road, and Seven Mile Ferry Road.

Water approaches athletic fields near Greenland Farms Drive and properties on Branch Road.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 47.4 feet on February 17th, 2003.

