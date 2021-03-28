Marsha Blackburn Report: Exposing President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis

Washington, D.C. – On Sunday, I visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona and met with Sheriff Mark Lamb, Sheriff Mark Dannels, and local ranchers to expose the chaos caused by President Joe Biden’s administration’s open-border policies.

It is abundantly clear that we are facing not only a humanitarian crisis, but also health and safety crisis. This week, I joined my colleagues in the Senate to close dangerous loopholes in the law by introducing the Stopping Border Surges Act. Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state.

Demanding An End To Human Trafficking

Drug cartels and gangs use children to falsely present themselves as family units and seek asylum at our southern border. These unaccompanied minors are especially vulnerable to trafficking. As a mother and a grandmother, my heart breaks for the women and children who are suffering as a result of President Biden’s open-border policies.

I reintroduced legislation to require DNA testing at the border to deter fraud and child trafficking. Making DNA tests mandatory on anyone claiming kinship with a minor will send a powerful message that traffickers will be caught and aggressively prosecuted.

Supporting Our Nation’s Heroes

Our veterans spent years putting their lives on the line in some of the world’s most dangerous places. They should not have to wage war against the federal bureaucracy to receive proper medical care. The Toxic Exposure in the American Military (TEAM) Act I joined Senator Tillis and others on is a bipartisan effort to fundamentally reform and improve how veterans exposed to toxic substances receive health care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Improving Rural Health Care

Rural communities often find it challenging to recruit and retain health care practitioners. That’s why I introduced the bipartisan Rural America Health Corps Act. The bill would create a Rural Health Corps to incentivize providers to practice and plant roots in rural communities. I am dedicated to ensuring unserved communities in Tennessee get the health care they deserve!

Empowering Tennessee Women In Business

Tennessee is the proud home to incredible businesswomen who are leaders in their industries. To celebrate Women’s History Month, I joined Holly Sullivan, Leigh Shockey, Cathy Allen, and Adella Thompson to discuss their experience and the importance of empowering the next generation of strong Tennessee women!

Accepting Applicants For United States Attorney

Senators Blackburn and Hagerty are accepting questionnaires from candidates interested in appointment as United States Attorney in one of Tennessee’s three federal districts: Western District of Tennessee, Middle District of Tennessee, and Eastern District of Tennessee. Download the questionnaire and find additional information here. There is no firm deadline for submission, but applicants should submit their information soon to *protected email* .

Marsha’s Roundup

This month we celebrate women who have blazed new trails and championed equality. On Unmuted with Marsha, I talked with Beth Harwell about her personal experience as a history-making woman and those who inspired her along!

Our brave men and women in uniform deserve a leader at the Justice Department who will stand up for the rule of law. Associate Attorney General nominee Vanita Gupta won’t stand up for victims or law enforcement. Our communities deserve better.

The devastation facing our border communities is undeniable. It is a human trafficking crisis. It is a drug crisis. It is an immigration crisis.

In addition to making life easier for human traffickers, open-border policies have handed over control of our southern border to drug cartels. These cartels use women and children as drug mules and push dangerous drugs into American communities.

Without adequate support from the White House, open-border policies will drain resources from local sheriffs and overwhelm border communities.

Our nation’s safety depends on brave law enforcement heroes. Our sheriffs and Border Patrol Agents deserve policies from the White House that support their mission to protect the southern border.

