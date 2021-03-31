Nashville State to return to On-Campus Classes for Fall Semester

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College is returning to a more traditional class schedule for the Fall 2021 semester while continuing to provide online, virtual, and hybrid options.

“Nashville State is planning for a responsible return to campus,” said Dr. Carol Rothstein, vice president of Academic Affairs. “We are excited to welcome students back to campus and will continue to provide a variety of course delivery formats to meet student needs.”

The College’s COVID-19 Response Planning Task Force has been using its Responsible Return to Campus Phase Plan as the guide throughout the pandemic, which is based on federal, state, and local rules, and will continue to do so.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and college community remains my top priority.” said Dr. Shanna L. Jackson, Nashville State president. “We will continue to monitor and adjust throughout the summer to ensure the appropriate safety protocols are in place when the campus re-opens for fall on-ground classes and services to students.”

Registration for summer and fall semesters opens on Monday, April 5th, 2021. The free application and registration can be completed online.

All Nashville State campuses, except East Davidson which remains virtual, are providing in-person, walk-in enrollment, and financial aid assistance on specific dates. For more info about online applying and registering, and walk-in assistance, visit www.nscc.edu/apply. With the exception of targeted walk-in dates, appointments are necessary when visiting campuses. Visitors need to wear a mask and fill-out a screening form when on campus.

Adult learners who would like to learn new career skills or find a new career path can apply for the tuition-free TN Reconnect program. A guide for application can be found at www.nscc.edu/reconnect.

Nashville State has more than 80 program offerings, where students can earn an associate degree or career-ready credential, or transfer credits to a four-year institution.

Sections

Topics