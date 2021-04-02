|
|
|
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 2nd, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.
Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.
Montgomery County
On Tuesday, April 6th at 5:00am through Thursday, April 8th at 12:00pm, the on-ramp from US 79 (SR 76) eastbound to SR 374 will be closed for concrete repairs.
Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)
Davidson County
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
Improvements on I-65 northbound ramp to Harding Place
Interchange Improvements on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway
I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue
Look Ahead – Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm, through Monday, April 19th at 5:00am, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Avenue will be closed, but the Wedgewood Avenue on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.
In the event of inclement weather, the alternate closure date is the weekend of April 23rd.
Humphreys County
Look Ahead – Sunday, April 11th, from 6:00am-8:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 at MM 137, 138, and 140 for Meriwether Lewis Electric aerial crossings.
Robertson County
On Wednesday, March 31st, from 8:00pm-3:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-65 at MM 116 for cleanup work.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
|
|
