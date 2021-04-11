|
BBB reports Cheating on Homework leads to Extortion Scam
Nashville, TN – College and high school students who hire “tutors” to complete their class assignments are finding themselves the victims of extortion cons. BBB Scam Tracker has gotten reports about scam tutors who make money by threatening to report cheating students.
As soon as you pay up, things don’t go as you expect. Instead of helping you complete your homework, the company instead demands more money. They may claim it’s for “additional research” or make another excuse.
When you refuse to pay, the “tutor” turns on you. They send threatening emails or text messages claiming they will contact your school and expose you as a cheater. One victim reported to Scam Tracker: “Once you ask for your money back, they will try to email your school or teacher to tell them that you use them and they did your homework.”
Tips to Avoid a Homework Helper Scam:
Hiring someone to complete your school assignments is cheating. But if you want to hire a tutor to help you understand the class material, follow these tips.
