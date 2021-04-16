Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 16th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Cheatham County

Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 199-196 for milling and paving.

Davidson County

I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue

On Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm through Monday, April 19th at 5:00am, TDOT contract crews will close I-65 South at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

I-65 southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Demonbreun Street will be closed.

One lane on I-65 northbound will be closed on the bridge from Friday night through Saturday morning.

Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge will be closed. Eastbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 southbound on-ramp. Westbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 northbound on-ramp.



Look Ahead – Friday, April 23rd at 8:00pm, through Monday, April 26th at 5:00am, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Avenue will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.

On-Call Concrete Repairs

On Friday, April 16th at 8:00pm through Monday, April 19th at 5:00am, the I-440 westbound off-ramp to Hillsboro Road will be closed to replace concrete.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Daily, starting Monday, April 19th, from 8:30am-3:00pm, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for partial depth deck repair.

Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

Dickson County

Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 176-181 for milling and paving.

Robertson County

Look Ahead – Starting Sunday, April 25th, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-119 for paving in both directions.

