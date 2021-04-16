|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 16th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48
Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.
Cheatham County
Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 199-196 for milling and paving.
Davidson County
I-65 Bridge Repair over Wedgewood Avenue
Look Ahead – Friday, April 23rd at 8:00pm, through Monday, April 26th at 5:00am, I-65 northbound will be closed from I-440 to the downtown loop (I-65/I-40 split). Interstate traffic will be detoured on I-440. The I-65 northbound off-ramp to Wedgewood Avenue will be closed, but the Wedgewood Ave on-ramp to I-65 northbound will remain open. Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under I-65.
On-Call Concrete Repairs
The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River
Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place
Dickson County
Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 from MM 176-181 for milling and paving.
Robertson County
Look Ahead – Starting Sunday, April 25th, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 between MM 104-119 for paving in both directions.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
SectionsNews
TopicsBlasting, bridge repair, Cheatham County, Cumberland River, Davidson County, Dickson County, Highway 13, Highway 149, Highway 48, Hwy 13, Hwy 149, Hwy 48, I-24, I-40, I-440, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 440, Interstate 65, Lane Closure, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Road Closed, Robertson County, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.