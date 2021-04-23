APSU Softball heads to SIU Edwardsville for three game series

Clarksville, TN – After a successful two-week homestand where they went 7-1 overall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will make its final trek north this weekend as they head to Edwardsville, Illinois to play SIU Edwardsville in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

The series will begin, 2:00pm, Saturday, with a single game at Cougars Field and conclude, noon, Sunday with a doubleheader.

APSU (23-9, 18-7 OVC) enters the weekend’s matchup sitting in third place in the league’s standings, while SIUE (9-21, 9-14 OVC) is in ninth place.

Austin Peay State University is led offensively by junior third baseman Lexi Osowski (.426, 4 HR, 21 RBI), followed by senior shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.408, 2 HR, 16 RBI).

Four other Govs are hitting over .300 this season, starting with senior outfielder Bailey Shorter (.366, 4 HR, 19 RBI), senior pitcher/first baseman Kelsey Gross (.330, 4 HR, 36 RBI), senior second baseman Drew Dudley (.308, 3 HR, 14 RBI) and red-shirt junior utility player Emily Harkleroad (.304, 0 HR, 10 RBI).

The Cougars enter the series with four players coming in hitting .300-or-better, led by Ava Bieneman (.378, 0 HR, 5 RBI), Zoe Schafer (.351, 5 HR, 19 RBI), Amber Storer (.323, 3 HR, 16 RBI) and Alana Cobb-Adams (.304, 2 HR, 14 RBI).

In the circle, the Govs pitching staff is led by Gross, who is 8-2 this season, with two shutouts, three saves, a 2.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 62.1 innings of work.

She is followed by junior Harley Mullins (7-5, 5.13 ERA, 44 K’s) freshman Jordan Benefiel (7-2, 1.39 ERA, 63 K’s), and Shelby Harpe (1-0, 6.00 ERA, 2 K’s), who made her first start of the season last weekend versus Tennessee State and picked up the win.

Sydney Baalman (4-9, 3.64 ERA, 60 K’s) leads the Cougars pitching staff, with Emily Ingles (2-5, 4.52 ERA, 57 K’s) and Lexi King (2-5, 6.25 ERA, 13 K’s) also seeing a lot of time in the circle for SIUE.

APSU Hit and Run

Austin Peay State University is 6-22 all-time versus SIUE but has won three of the last four meetings between the two schools.

The Governor’s pitching staff have not given up a run in their last 15 innings of work.

For the first time in the program’s 36-year history, the APSU Govs have three pitchers on the roster who have all won at least seven games in the same season.

Governor hitters have struck out an OVC low 103 times this season.

Kelsey Gross needs one more victory to become the seventh pitcher in program history to reach 30 career wins.

