Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball finishes season at Eastern Kentucky Beach Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is set to wrap up the regular season when it travels to the Eastern Kentucky beach tournament, Saturday and Sunday, in Richmond, Kentucky.

On Saturday the Governors will play Morehead State, 10:00am, and Jacksonville State, 2:00pm, before playing Sunday matches against Chattanooga, 1:00pm, and Eastern Kentucky, 5:00pm.

The Governors enter the regular season’s final weekend on a three-match winning streak after sweeping a doubleheader at UT Martin, 4-1 and 4-1, on Wednesday.

The duo of Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore are on a four-match winning streak and lead the APSU Govs with eight wins this season.

After winning their first match of the season in the No. 2 position, the duo of Marlayna Bullington and Aysha Hood has won back-to-back matches for the Govs in the No. 1 pairing.

In the No. 4 and No. 5 pairings, the Govs have two duos that have each won five matches this season. MiMi Arrington and Claire Darland have won three straight matches and are 5-2 on the season, while Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart are also 5-2 and have won back-to-back matches.

After this weekend’s event at Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay State University will travel to UT Martin for the OVC Beach Volleyball Championship, April 28th to May 1st, at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

