Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf heads to OVC Championships, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will compete for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship, which begins Sunday morning on The Fighting Joe Course at the Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

It marks the seventh-straight and eighth overall time the Championship has been held on the course (the men’s event was also held there in 2009).

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at The Shoals is home to two 18-hole championship courses and lies between the Wheeler and Wilson

dams on the Tennessee River. The Fighting Joe course at The Shoals was the first Trail course to break 8,000 yards; Travel + Leisure Golf named Fighting Joe one of the top new courses in 2004.

For the Championship, The Fighting Joe will be par 72 with a yardage of 7,258.

Fewer than 10 strokes separate the top-seven programs in the league from one another by stroke average per round. The Govs, in search of their first top-three finish since 2014, are among those with a chance to find themselves atop the leaderboard on Tuesday but will have to fight talented programs across the league for the privilege to do so.

This is what a trio of Govs who will make the trip this week returned to school for after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 Coronavirus. Austin Lancaster and Michael Busse will begin the week at No. 1 and No. 2 in the Austin Peay State University lineup, with Alex Vegh making the trip as well, potentially subbing in at any point during the three-day event and providing veteran savvy even when not swinging the sticks himself.

Every player in the lineup this week has at least one OVC Championship appearance as a member of the APSU Govs—Lancaster is making his fourth appearance to lead the way, but Busse, Vegh, Chase Korte, and Garrett Whitfield are making their third visits to Muscle Shoals and Micah Knisley his second. Korte, who was an all-tournament performer in 2019, is one of four Govs in this week’s lineup with a top-10 finish in their OVC Tournament history, along with Busse, Lancaster, and Vegh.

For Sunday’s opening round, Austin Peay State University is slated to pair with Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech, beginning on No. 1 at 9:30am CT. Live scoring will be provided at GolfStat.com, and a complete recap and photo gallery will be available at the conclusion of each day at LetsGoPeay.com.

