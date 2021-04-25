Nashville Zoo tickets for Brew at the Zoo now on sale

Nashville, TN – Animals, entertainment, local food trucks, and more than 80 craft beers are all on tap for Nashville Zoo’s annual Brew at the Zoo set for Friday, June 4th from 6:30pm to 10:30pm.

Brew at the Zoo allows guests the opportunity to wander the Zoo trails while sampling beer and hard soda from more than 45 craft breweries from around the country. Many of the Zoo’s animal exhibits will be open until sundown with keepers available to answer guests’ questions. Other available amenities include dinner from food truck favorites, live music, and special animal encounters.

Admission to Brew at the Zoo will be limited. Guests will enter at two different times and follow a one-way path through most of the event to help with social distancing. Masks will be required in all indoor areas and rides.

From now through May 27th, General admission tickets for Brew at the Zoo are $75.00 a person for a 7:30pm entry time. Conservation Champion tickets are $95.00 for a 6:30pm entry time and include free carousel rides, and access to the Conservation Lounge which offers signature drinks, animal encounters, games, and more. Zoo members can receive a $5.00 discount on all tickets through May 27th. After May 27th, all tickets increase by $10.00.

A limited number of designated driver tickets are also available for $35.00 and Conservation Champion designated driver tickets are available for $55.00. Brew at the Zoo is for adults ages 21 and over, and children will not be allowed to attend the event. To purchase tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/brew

Brew at the Zoo sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Ingram Industries, and Rhizome Productions, Inc.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

