Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap happens tonight, virtually

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Science on Tap lecture series continues virtually tonight (May 4th) when Dr. Catherine Haase will present “Moose, Wolves, and Bats, oh my!” and will explain how mathematical models can help us unravel the effects of disease on animal energetics.

Examples will include white-nose-syndrome in bats, mange in Yellowstone grey wolves, and ticks in moose.

The event will be at 7:00pm and will be free and open to the public.

Haase is an assistant professor of biology.

For more information and for a link to the May event, click here.

Please note: The link to the Zoom event will not go live until the time of the event.

