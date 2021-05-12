Clarksville-Montgomery County begins to see Shortage of Gasoline

Clarksville, TN – Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline was the victim of a cybersecurity attack and shut down the pipeline as a precaution. The Colonel Pipeline delivers around 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee, and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”

While officials have urged citizens not to start panic buying gasoline, many already have across the Southeastern United States.

In Clarksville-Montgomery County, several gas stations are already out of fuel. It has been reported that the Kroger on Madison Street is out as well as Sam’s Market on Highway 48.

As of this afternoon, the Mapco at Publix on Madison Street had gas.

Reports have come in of people filling multiple gas containers across all of Montgomery County. Again everyone is urged to not panic buy. These types of actions are what can and will actually cause a fuel shortage.

According to AAA, “The United States has ample gasoline supply and measures are already in the works to transport gasoline and other fuels to ease the strain in affected areas.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Colonial Pipeline issued a statement saying that it had initiated the restart of pipeline operations as of 4:00pm CT. The company has warned that it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

