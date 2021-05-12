|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds hold off Memphis Redbirds for 9-6 home win
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored a season-high nine runs to lead them to a 9-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 3,844 fans Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. It was the Sounds’ first win at home this season.
Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Dee Strange-Gordon lead-off home run, the first by a Sound since June 24th, 2019. The lead was short-lived as Memphis fought back to score one run in the second and tie the game.
A two-RBI double from Dustin Peterson, an RBI double from Hernan Pérez, and a sacrifice fly from Mario Feliciano highlighted a four-run third inning to put the Sounds up 5-1.
Memphis came back to score a run in the fifth on a single by John Nogowski (MLB rehab) to cut the Sounds lead to 5-2.
Nashville added insurance runs in the seventh as Jace Peterson came in as a pinch hitter to drive in a run with a single to grab a 6-2 lead. Pérez then drove in two more runs with a two-out double.
The Redbirds added a single tally in the top of eighth, but the Sounds responded in the bottom half as Weston Wilson roped an RBI single to put Nashville up 9-3.
The Redbirds did not go down quietly as they hit two home runs in the ninth to cut the Sounds’ lead to 9-6.
Miguel Sánchez earned his first win out of the season for Nashville. The right-hander pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits on one run (none earned) and struck out two.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Nashville. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (0-0, 2.70) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (0-1, 12.46) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Nashville 9, Memphis 6
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsBlaine Hardy, Dee Strange-Gordon, Dustin Peterson, First Horizon Park, Hernan Perez, Jace Peterson, Mario Feliciano, Memphis Redbirds, Miguel Sanchez, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Sounds, Weston Wilson
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.