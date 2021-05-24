APSU Men’s Tennis signs Hogan Stoker for 2021-22

Clarksville, TN – Hailing from Greenwood, Missouri, Hogan Stoker is set to be head coach Ross Brown‘s latest addition to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis program for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

A three-time Missouri State Tournament qualifier in singles play, Stoker has picked up First Team All-Conference honors in both singles and doubles play three times in his career at Lee’s West Summit High School.

In his senior season, Stoker helped lead the Titans to the 2021 Class 3 District 6 championship and the state tournament as a team.

“Hogan is a motivated young man, both academically and with his tennis,” said Brown. “He has had a successful high school career and has a 4.0 GPA. I see Hogan fitting into our culture extremely well and I believe he will be coachable and a worker. He will add depth to our men’s team and academically he will help keep our team GPA high. We are excited to have Hogan become a Gov!”

Stoker joins Lachlan Laner of The Woodlands, Texas, and Tom Bolton of Wellington, New Zealand, who have already signed to join Brown and the Governors for the 2021-22 campaign.

In the classroom, Stoker has posted a 4.0 GPA in all four years of high school and is a member of the National Honor Society. At Austin Peay State University, Stoker plans to major in Health and Human Performance with a communication science and disorders concentration, with the goal of one day being an audiologist. Stoker is the son of Mark and Joan Stoker; he also has one sibling, MaryClare.

