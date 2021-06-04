Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flag Day Retirement Ceremony

June 4, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895 and American Legion Post 289, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 10:00am, Monday, June 14th, 2021 at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville.

A flag being honorably retired during the Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895 during Flag Day.

A flag being honorably retired during the Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895 during Flag Day.

The public is invited to attend.

The ceremony is held to properly destroy—by burning—worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  