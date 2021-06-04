|
Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flag Day Retirement Ceremony
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895 and American Legion Post 289, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 10:00am, Monday, June 14th, 2021 at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville.
The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony is held to properly destroy—by burning—worn, damaged, or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.
Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.
For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail
