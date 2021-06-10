Historic Collinsville to hold Murder Mystery Dinner, Wine Walk/Beer Browse in June

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now available for Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s 1800s Murder Mystery Dinner and Wine Walk & Beer Browse in June.

An 1800s Murder Mystery Dinner is slated for Friday, June 18th, 2021. Guests are invited to dress in 1800s attire as they socialize with a professional cast and enjoy a sleuthing drama during a catered dinner.

Social hour begins at 5:30pm followed by dinner at 6:30pm. Advance tickets are required, and seating is limited. To purchase tickets or see a detailed dinner menu from North Meets South, please visit http://historiccollinsville.com/event/murdermystery/.

The following Friday, June 25th, Collinsville will host a Wine Walk & Beer Browse on the grounds. Enjoy local libations from Tennessee Valley Brewing, Beachaven Winery, and Trazo Meadery while strolling the historic homes and buildings.

Docents will share stories at the buildings while guests wander the grounds. Tickets for the Wine Walk & Beer Browse may be purchased in advance or onsite at the event. Advance tickets are available at http://historiccollinsville.com/event/winewalk/.

Both events are for ages 21 and up. Historic Collinsville’s fundraising activities help more maintain and restore buildings, as well as add more activities. The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, Tennessee, about 20 minutes south of Clarksville.

About Historic Collinsville

The pioneer settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

Once at Collinsville, guests can stroll through a re-creation of the past from the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms, is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville is open June 5th-October 30th on Saturdays from 11:00am–4:00pm and Sundays from 1:00pm–4:00pm. Regular admission is $8.00 for ages six and up. Military receive a 10% discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, rentals, weddings, or special events.

Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is operated by Visit Clarksville.

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit www.historiccollinsville.com, follow them on Facebook, or contact Linda Ebel by phone or email at 931.245.4344 or *protected email*

