Clarksville-Montgomery County School System wants feedback on Proposed ESSER 3.0 Funds Allocation

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has developed a plan to use specifically allocated federally provided funds, referred to as ESSER 3.0, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

ESSER 3.0 funds are provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students.

Stakeholder feedback is always a valuable component of district planning.

Please visit cmcss.net/esser to learn about the proposed ESSER 3.0 funding disbursement.

After reviewing all of the information, CMCSS welcomes feedback from all stakeholders. A survey link to provide feedback is located at the bottom of the webpage.

Sections

Topics