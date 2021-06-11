Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System wants feedback on Proposed ESSER 3.0 Funds Allocation

June 10, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has developed a plan to use specifically allocated federally provided funds, referred to as ESSER 3.0, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

Community Input

ESSER 3.0 funds are provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students.

Stakeholder feedback is always a valuable component of district planning.

Please visit cmcss.net/esser to learn about the proposed ESSER 3.0 funding disbursement.

After reviewing all of the information, CMCSS welcomes feedback from all stakeholders. A survey link to provide feedback is located at the bottom of the webpage.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  