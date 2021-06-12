Southwestern Montgomery County under Weather Advisory

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Montgomery County and Eastern Houston County until 8:30pm CT.

At 7:58pm CT, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving south at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Sections

Topics