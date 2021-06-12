|
|
|
|
Southwestern Montgomery County under Weather Advisory
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Montgomery County and Eastern Houston County until 8:30pm CT.
At 7:58pm CT, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving south at 15 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
