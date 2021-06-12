Southwestern Montgomery County under Weather Advisory

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Montgomery County and Eastern Houston County until 8:30pm CT.

At 7:58pm CT, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving south at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Wind up to 40 mph is expected.

