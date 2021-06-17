Nashville Sounds defeat Gwinnett Stripers 3-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds broke a 2-2 deadlock in the eighth inning on a single from Christian Kelley and held on to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 Thursday night at Coolray Field. The Sounds snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Stripers got on the board in the first inning as Cristian Pache led off the inning with a double and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly.

Nashville responded with a run of their own in the second on a single from Kelley to tie the game at one. The lead did not last as Gwinnett took a 2-1 advantage in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Morales.

In the seventh, Jamie Westbrook roped a one-out double and later came in to score on an error to tie the game for the Sounds at two.

Nashville took their first lead of the game in the eighth as Weston Wilson singled, stole a base and was driven in on a single by Kelley to make it 3-2, Sounds.

Despite allowing two early runs, Nashville starter Bowden Francis settled in and retired the last 11 batters he faced. He pitched five innings and surrendered two runs on three hits to go along with five strikeouts. Aaron Ashby, Jake Cousins and Bobby Wahl combined to pitch four scoreless innings out of the bullpen and struck out seven.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.46) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (0-2, 4.97) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds snapped a four-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak on the road.

Jamie Westbrook has hit safely in 9 straight games…batting .487 (19-for-39) with 8 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 10 RBI during the streak.

Keston Hiura had his hitting streak snapped at 12 games…he hit .488 (20-for-41) with 9 runs, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 10 RBI and 8 walks during that span.

The Sounds won their 2 nd game when trailing after the 7 th inning (2-12).

Box Score

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 3 10 0 Gwinnett 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 2

