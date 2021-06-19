Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Nashville Sounds game at Gwinnett Stripers postponed due to Rain

June 19, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Saturday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers was postponed due to rain at Coolray Field.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8th at Coolray Field. The doubleheader will be seven-inning games with the first beginning at 4:05pm central time.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers will play a Make Up Game in Gwinnett on July 8th. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers will play a Make Up Game in Gwinnett on July 8th. (Nashville Sounds)

 


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives