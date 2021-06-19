|
Nashville Sounds game at Gwinnett Stripers postponed due to Rain
Nashville, TN – Saturday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Gwinnett Stripers was postponed due to rain at Coolray Field.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 8th at Coolray Field. The doubleheader will be seven-inning games with the first beginning at 4:05pm central time.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
