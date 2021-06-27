Fort Campbell 2021 Fireworks Show set for July 4th

Fort Campbell, KY -The Fort Campell 2021 Fireworks Show will be held July 4th from 7:30pm-10:30pm.

The Fort Campbell 2021 Fireworks Show will allow spectators to watch the show from designated viewing lots.

There will be parking lots that are designated as viewing lots (see map below).

Each viewing lot will have food sales, port-a-potties with handwashing stations, and lot attendants.

Attendees are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family.

The viewing lots will open at 7:30pm and close at 10:30pm.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30pm.

There will be no planned activities at the Division Parade Field so be sure to join us at the viewing lots for the best Independence Day Experience.

The entrance Gates will NOT be open, so non-DoD ID holding visitors from off-post will need to stop at a visitor’s center to obtain a pass before entering Fort Campbell.

Fort Campbell 2021 Fireworks Show Viewing Lots Map

