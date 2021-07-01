Montgomery County begins Mobile Data Collection Project on County Roads

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department recently kicked off a project to inventory the condition rating of all roads maintained by the County. To accomplish this extensive task, which covers approximately 750 miles of road, the County retained the services of Roadway Asset Services, LLC (RAS) based out of Austin, TX.

The vans used by RAS are equipped with high-tech digital cameras that will collect imagery to create a digital video inventory to help guide the Montgomery County Highway Department in planning and prioritizing future maintenance and paving projects.

In order to collect all relevant data, the vehicles will be traveling all roads maintained by the Montgomery County Highway Department during daylight hours to ensure the highest quality of data and imagery.

“Using a service like RAS, was one of several high priority goals I had when I began leading the Highway Department because it helps provide long-term planning with a proactive and preventative approach to taking care of the roads we maintain. There are the obvious issues and then there are the issues that we cannot see. This imagery technology will help us to potentially identify problem areas before they occur, which is much more cost-efficient for our residents,” said Jeff Bryant, Montgomery County Highway Supervisor.

RAS is a nationwide firm that provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies. The company operates a fleet of sophisticated data collection vehicles equipped with an array of precision instrumentation and data collection equipment that helps state and local transportation agencies inventory and manage transportation infrastructure, facilities, and assets.

If residents have any questions or need additional information regarding the vehicles, the project, or the process; they are encouraged to contact Montgomery County Highway Department at 931.648.5740.

