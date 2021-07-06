|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds shutdown Gwinnett Stripers, 8-0
Nashville, TN – Jamie Westbrook hit two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at Coolray Field. It marks the fourth time the Sounds have shutout their opponent this season.
Westbrook got Nashville started in the third inning with a three-run homer to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage. Later in the frame, Weston Wilson singled with two outs, stole a base and was driven in on a single from Payton Henry to give Nashville a 4-0 lead.
The Sounds extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth on an RBI double from Wilson and an RBI single from Henry.
Westbrook led the seventh off with his second home run of the night to make it 7-0, Sounds. Zach Green added an insurance run for Nashville in the ninth with a two-out, solo home run to put the Sounds up 8-0.
Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small tossed six scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Patrick Weigel, Chad Sobotka and R.J. Alvarez all tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 2.88) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-2, 3.97) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Nashville 8, Gwinnett 0
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsAlec Bettinger, Chad Sobotka, Coolray Field, Cooper Hummel, Ethan Small, Gwinnett Stripers, Jamie Westbrook, Nashville, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Pacific Coast League, Patrick Weigel, Payton Henry, PCL, R.J. Alvarez, Sounds, Weston Wilson, Zach Green
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.