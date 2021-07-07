Austin Peay State University to hold seminar/webinar on hiring, retaining top talent

Clarksville, TN – On July 20th, 2021, at 8:30am, the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), which is part of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business, will host a virtual and in-person event, “Learn the Secrets to Attract, Hire and Retain Top Talent,” with nationally renowned author and business coach Minesh Baxi.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The common theme infused in my conversations with small business owners has been workforce retention,” Dr. Lorneth Peters, TSBDC director, said. “We wanted to find a way to bridge that gap for small businesses and provide them with the information and tools needed to hire and retain employees in the upcoming months.”

During the event, Baxi will provide practical tips and techniques for small business owners to effectively develop their workforce. Those tips will include how to make better hiring decisions, how to learn the art of delegation and how to retain employees. Attendees will also be able to download a free copy of Baxi’s book, “Million Dollar Team Secrets: Discover Powerful Assessments to Put the Right People in the Right Roles,” at www.milliondollarteamsecrets.com/.

To attend the seminar in person – which will take place at OfficeNow, 1860 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard – or online, individuals need to register online.

For more information, visit www.tsbdc.org/apsu/.

