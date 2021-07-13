Downtown @ Sundown features Hot Lanta, Friday

Montgomery County, TN – On Friday, July 16th, 2021, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta at this week’s concert at 7:00pm at the Downtown Commons.

Featured band, Hot Lanta is an Allman Brothers tribute band ready to take you back to the 70’s. With popular songs ‘Ramblin Man’ and ‘Midnight Rider’ you are sure to enjoy the night with this local band.

Food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows.

Chick’nCone and Driving You Donuts are expected to be on site.

Additionally, beer and other beverages will be for sale with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown @ Sundown is titled sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville. To stay up-to-date with events happening at the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

