Nashville Sounds come from behind in extra innings for 5-4 victory over Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – A crazy back-and-forth game finally came to an end when Nashville’s Derek Fisher delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Sounds a 5-4 win over the Louisville Bats in front of 9,743 fans at First Horizon Park.

Fisher delivered Nashville’s eighth walk-off of the season on a 2-2 pitch from Louisville’s Tim Adleman. The two-out base hit scored Christian Kelley with the winning run just ahead of TJ Friedl’s throw from left field.

Nashville was in front for majority of the game, but Louisville scored a single run in the eighth inning to even the game at 2-2, then took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Jose Barrero launched a go-ahead two-run homer off Patrick Weigel.

The Sounds answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 10th without the benefit of a base hit. With runners at first and second and nobody out, Louisville’s Max Schrock fielded a ground ball by Matt Lipka but threw it away when trying to get the lead runner at third. A run scored to make it 4-3 and the Sounds evened the game when Tim Lopes bounced into a 6-4-3 double play with the bases loaded.

Reliever Eric Yardley tossed a perfect top of the 11th with a pair of strikeouts to keep it a 4-4 game and set up the game-winner in the bottom half of the inning.

Nashville’s lead for most of the night was held down by starter Josh Lindblom. The right-hander went a season-best 6 2/3 innings and limited Louisville to just one run on six hits. He did not walk a batter and recorded seven strikeouts.

Lindblom started his night with five shutout innings and got a pair of runs in support from his offense in the bottom of the fifth. Weston Wilson and Kevin Kramer were on base when Lipka started the scoring with an infield single to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. Lindblom helped his cause with a sacrifice bunt that brought in Kramer making it a 2-0 lead.

The Bats got a run back in the top of the sixth when Max Schrock’s double to deep right field scored Barrero from first base.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-4, 6.66) will start for Nashville against right-hander Austin Goudeau (1-2, 5.57) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds’ walk-off win was the eighth of the season at First Horizon Park.

Tonight’s extra-inning game was Nashville’s seventh of the season…they are now 5-2.

Starter Josh Lindblom worked a season-high 6.2 innings and threw a season-high 100 pitches.

Jamie Westbrook extended his on-base streak to 27 games when he drew an intentional walk in the 10th inning.

Box Score

Louisville 4, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 4 9 1 Nashville 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 5 7 1

