Nashville Sounds crushed, held scoreless by Louisville Bats

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats had their way with the Nashville Sounds in a 12-0 win in front of 9,227 fans at First Horizon Park Saturday night.

For the second night in a row, the Bats led from start to finish. Starter Hunter Greene set the tone for Louisville with five shutout innings. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed only two hits and two walks while recording nine strikeouts.

The Bats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against Nashville starter Aaron Ashby in the first inning. Mark Payton and Michael De Leon collected run-scoring hits in the inning.

Louisville had two more big innings as the Sounds went quiet at the plate. The Bats scored three runs in the fifth, added a single tally in the sixth, and then scored three more in the eighth to make it a 10-0 game.

Weston Wilson’s single in the second, Troy Stokes, Jr.’s triple off the top of the wall in the fifth inning, and Wilson’s single in the bottom of the ninth accounted for Nashville’s three hits.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 2.78) starts for Nashville against right-hander Michael Mariot (1-2, 3.12) for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s shutout loss was Nashville’s fourth of the season.

Box Score

Louisville 12, Nashville 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Louisville 3 0 0 0 3 1 0 3 2 12 15 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

