Marsha Blackburn, Tommy Tuberville, Marco Rubio Fight to Stop Teachers’ Union from Researching, Targeting CRT Opponents

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Tommy Tuberville (R- Ala.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the National Education Association (NEA) after it was reported that the union voted to target and research opponents of Critical Race Theory.

The recent violent trend of targeting proud Americans that oppose Marxist ideology is extremely concerning. Just days ago, an official with the Fairfax County, Virginia NAACP said those that oppose CRT should die.

The Nation’s Largest Labor Union Voted to Collect and Publicize Information on Opponents of CRT.

We are deeply concerned that the NEA, the nation’s largest labor union representing over 3 million school faculty, is proposing to “fight back against anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) rhetoric” by collecting and publicizing information about opponents of CRT.

The NEA Must Disclose What Information the Union Is Collecting and Whether they Are Surveilling Children.

Accordingly, may we know what information the NEA is collecting on critics of CRT? Are you conducting research on American children? For what purpose will this research be used?

Is the NEA Destroying Evidence Concerning Surveillance on Children?

Why were mentions of New Business Item 2 and New Business Item 39 removed from the NEA.org website?

You can find the full letter the Senators sent to the NEA here or below.

