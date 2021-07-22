Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Madison Street road closure planned for sewer work

Traffic detours, Pageant Lane, Crossland Avenue and Greenwood Avenue

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned sewer main line repair on Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 7:00pm and will close all lanes of Madison Street from Conroy Avenue to Eleventh Street for the work.

Commercial truck traffic will be detoured to Pageant Lane, Crossland Avenue, and Greenwood Avenue and residential traffic will be detoured to Conroy Avenue, Twelfth Street, and Eleventh Street during the work.

Motorists are asked to slow down and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the work site.

The sewer main work is expected to take several hours to finish; however, the work is estimated to be finished and the road reopened by noon on Saturday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

