Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases Update to overnight lane closure of Crossland Avenue

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has found it necessary to close all lanes of Crossland Avenue for tonight’s sewer main repair work.

In addition to the Talley Drive and Richardson Street detours, motorists will also be detoured to Gracey Avenue, Woodard Street, and Richardson Street to access Crossland Avenue.

Commercial trucks and vehicles traveling west on Crossland Avenue will be detoured to Pageant Lane and Madison Street and eastbound westbound vehicles will be detoured to Greenwood Avenue and Madison Street to avoid the work zone.

The sewer main repair is still on track to be finished by 3:00am on Thursday when all lanes of Crossland Avenue will be reopened to traffic.

