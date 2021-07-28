Nashville Sounds lose to Columbus Clippers at First Horizon Park, 6-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put together a late rally, but it ultimately fell short in a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Sounds loaded the bases with one out in the frame but were only able to put one run across on a passed ball by Columbus catcher Wilson Ramos.

In the bottom of the eighth, Weston Wilson crushed his 15th home run of the season, a solo blast to left-center to trim the deficit to 3-2. Daniel Robertson followed with a walk, but he was left stranded.

Columbus put the game out of reach with three runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Nashville’s inability to get the big hit came back to haunt them in the loss to Columbus. They went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left a season-high 14 runners on base.

Josh Lindblom started for the Sounds and turned in his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

Columbus built their 3-0 lead with single tallies in the first, third, and fourth innings against Lindblom.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-5, 6.63) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Heath Fillmyer (1-3, 6.81) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Travis Shaw played in his second game on Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-2 with a walk…hitting .500 (2-for-4) with 1 RBI and 1 walk with Nashville.

Josh Lindblom turned in his third consecutive quality start (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Nashville’s eighth quality start in the month of July.

The Sounds matched a season-high with six doubles (also 7/21 at Jacksonville).

Nashville went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Box Score

Columbus 6, Nashville 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 6 12 1 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 10 1

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics