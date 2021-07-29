Nashville Sounds blast Three Homers in 6-4 win over Columbus Clippers at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds launched three home runs on their way to a 6-4 win over the Columbus Clippers in front of 6,612 fans at First Horizon Park Thursday night. Dustin Peterson, Payton Henry, and the rehabbing Daniel Vogelbach all went deep for Nashville.

Columbus plated three runs in the top of the first inning, but Nashville responded immediately in their half of the inning. Matt Lipka drew a leadoff walk and stole second base before Peterson crushed a two-run homer to deep left field to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Clippers upped their lead to 4-2 in the top of the second, but Nashville had another answer of their own.

After a leadoff single by Weston Wilson and a walk drawn by Kevin Kramer, Henry drilled a three-run homer to left field to give the Sounds a 5-4 lead.

Nashville starter Thomas Jankins settled in after the first two frames and put up three zeroes from the third through fifth. The right-hander picked up his second win of the season and allowed only two earned runs.

Daniel Vogelbach, appearing in his first Major League rehab game with Nashville, gave the Sounds a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he hit an opposite-field shot for Nashville’s third homer of the game.

Nashville’s bullpen held down the lead the rest of the way. Four relievers kept the Clippers off the board for the final four innings. Kyle Lobstein handled the sixth, Chad Sobotka worked the seventh, Angel Perdomo took the eighth and Hoby Milner saved it for the Sounds and Jankins in the ninth.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-3, 3.21) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Brad Peacock (0-1, 9.00) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Daniel Vogelbach played in his first game on Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Payton Henry’s home run was his first at the Triple-A level.

The Sounds matched their largest comeback win of the season tonight at three runs (also 5/18 vs. Gwinnett).

Nashville improved to 18-8 against American League affiliates.

Box Score

Columbus 4, Nashville 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 8 0 Nashville 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 X 6 8 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics