City of Clarksville Clarksville named Tree City USA for 33rd year

Clarksville also is recognized for 16 years of active growth

Clarksville, TN – The 2021 Tree City USA rankings have been announced, and Clarksville has been recognized for the 33rd year by the program along with receiving commendation for 16 years of active growth.

Being named a Tree City USA for the 33rd year signifies the City’s commitment to forestry management guidelines and high visibility in stewardship of tree resources.

“This award and recognition are a big deal for the City and our community,” City Forester Kathrine Killebrew said. “Our tree population plays a vital role in our everyday lives, more than many people realize. I’m proud to be a part of a City that supports not only what I do, but what our program does for the community.”

The Tree City USA Growth Award recognizes communities where tree-care programs have significantly improved. 2021 marks the 16th year that the City has received this award, which reinforces the City’s forestry management successes.

The growth award supports communication of new ideas by showing community leaders what can and should be done in a well-rounded community forestry program. Additionally, the criteria for receiving a Tree City USA Growth Award provides an excellent checklist for planning the future of a community forestry program.

The Arbor Day Foundation, in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the U.S. Forest Service, created the Tree City USA program to recognize environmental improvement and higher levels of tree care throughout America.

To learn more about the program, go to https://bit.ly/3i7JFsj

