Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 30th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.
From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th, from 7:00am until 7:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations.
Mayhew Road will remain closed.
Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.
Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.
Montgomery County
SR 13 from LM 21.65 – 23.94 – Resurfacing-Milling and Paving Operations
Cheatham County
SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)
Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.
Davidson County
I-440 from MM 1.00 – 1.00
Dickson County
I-40 from MM 176-177 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson.
Hickman County / Humphreys County
I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
