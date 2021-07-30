Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 30th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th, from 7:00am until 7:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations.

Mayhew Road will remain closed.

Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.

Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

Montgomery County

SR 13 from LM 21.65 – 23.94 – Resurfacing-Milling and Paving Operations

From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th from 9:00am until 2:30pm. Daytime lane closures for paving operations. This is per 108B. Contractor will have THP onsite.

Cheatham County

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)

Look Ahead: Starting August 2nd, 2021 continuous through Mid-End 2022, 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance.

Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-440 from MM 1.00 – 1.00

Look Ahead: On Monday, August 8th at 6:00am through Sunday, August 29th at 6:00am, the westbound on-ramp from Murphy Road to I-440 will be closed for ramp modifications.

Dickson County

I-40 from MM 176-177 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson.

From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th from 8:00pm to 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures to begin prep work for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 in both directions.

Hickman County / Humphreys County

I-40 from MM 152.60 – 160.70. The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman Seq 3 County line.

From Friday, July 30th through Wednesday, August 4th from 7:00pm until 6:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations on I-40 in both directions in Hickman and Humphreys county.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

