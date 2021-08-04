|
APSU Athletics has over half it’s Student-Athletes named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) had 150 student-athletes recognized among a record 1,711 league athletes named to the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday.
For the sixth time since 2001, the department placed more than 100 student-athletes on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 150 Govs named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll made up 50.2 percent of all student-athletes at Austin Peay State University during the 2020-21 academic year.
“Academic success is vital to the ‘Total Gov’ concept,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “It makes me so proud to watch these young men and women buy in and excel in the classroom. To put over half of our student-athletes on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll truly shows how hard they have worked and I am proud of every single one of them.”
To be recognized on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll a student-athlete must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.
This follows Tuesday’s announcement that 23 Governors had earned status as Academic Medal of Honor recipients for the 2020-21 season. The OVC releases the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award, Thursday.
APSU’s 2020-21 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll honorees
Baseball (17)
Men’s Basketball (12)
Women’s Basketball (8)
Beach Volleyball (11)
Men’s Cross Country (3)
Women’s Cross Country (5)
Football (26)
Men’s Golf (7)
Women’s Golf (6)
Soccer (17)
Softball (16)
Men’s Tennis (6)
Women’s Tennis (7)
Women’s Track & Field (16)
Volleyball (11)
* – Indicates student-athlete was a winner in multiple sports
