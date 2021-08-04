APSU Athletics has over half it’s Student-Athletes named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) had 150 student-athletes recognized among a record 1,711 league athletes named to the 2020-21 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday.

For the sixth time since 2001, the department placed more than 100 student-athletes on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 150 Govs named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll made up 50.2 percent of all student-athletes at Austin Peay State University during the 2020-21 academic year.

“Academic success is vital to the ‘Total Gov’ concept,” said APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “It makes me so proud to watch these young men and women buy in and excel in the classroom. To put over half of our student-athletes on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll truly shows how hard they have worked and I am proud of every single one of them.”

To be recognized on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll a student-athlete must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade-point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.

This follows Tuesday’s announcement that 23 Governors had earned status as Academic Medal of Honor recipients for the 2020-21 season. The OVC releases the Team Academic Achievement Award winners and the overall Academic Achievement Award, Thursday.

APSU’s 2020-21 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll honorees

Baseball (17)

Gino Avros

John Bolton

Reid Brown

Ty DeLancey

TJ Foreman

Harley Gollert

Bobby Head

Hayden Josephson

Matt Joslin

Sebastian Martinez

John McDonald

Keegan Mills

Kyle Nunn

Nolan O’Shoney

Garrett Spain

Michael Sturek

Nick Wellman

Men’s Basketball (12)

Codey Bates

Jordan Burchfield

Reginald Gee

Ibrahima Jarjou

Tai’Reon Joseph

Merdy Mongozi

Carlos Paez

Mike Peake

DJ Peavy

Terry Taylor

Elton Walker

Alec Woodard

Women’s Basketball (8)

Tahanee Bennell

Selina Dockery

Brandi Ferby

Brianah Ferby

Maggie Knowles

Myah LeFlore

Ella Sawyer

Kemia Ward

Beach Volleyball (11)

MiMi Arrington

Erin Eisenhart *

Karli Graham *

Aysha Hood *

Maggie Keenan *

Taylor McInerney *

Kelsey Mead *

Brooke Moore *

Jenna Panning

Morgan Rutledge

Tegan Seyring *

Men’s Cross Country (3)

Ryan Martin

Stone Norris

Elliot Reed

Women’s Cross Country (5)

Mikayla Filkins *

Molly Howard *

Sara Martin *

Mikaela Smith *

Football (26)

Terrell Allen

Garrett Bell

Nick Carozza

Jacob Caughell

Elijah Culp

Cole Deeds

Ashton Dodd

Johnathon Edwards

Draylen Ellis

CJ Evans Jr.

Matthew Gayle

Robert Holmes

Kordell Jackson

Seth Johnson

Brandon Lanier

TyQaze Leggs

Jack McDonald

Eugene Minter

Hunter Scholato

Demetri Scott

Brian Snead

Gorel Soumare

William Wilcox

Bucky Williams

DeAngelo Wilson

Jau’von Young

Men’s Golf (7)

Micah Knisley

Austin Lancaster

Morgan Robinson

Jordan Rodriguez

Adam Van Raden

Alex Vegh

Women’s Golf (6)

Riley Cooper

Shelby Darnell

Taylor Dedmen

Kady Foshaug

Andrea Presilla

Meghann Stamps

Soccer (17)

Rachel Bradberry

Gwynevere Cardinal

Tori Case

Chloé Dion

Morgan Drawdy

Celeste Espinoza

Heather Haskins

Katie Kenward

Kaylee Kraft

Claire Larose

Lexi Maslowski

Delanie McKeon

Isabel Petre

Peyton Powell

Gybson Roth

Ashley Whittaker

Hannah Wilson

Softball (16)

Alyssa Archuleta

Jordan Benefiel

Maddie Boykin

Drew Dudley

Kelsey Gray

Kelsey Gross

Alex Grubbs

Shelby Harpe

Brett Jackson

Katie Keen

Morgan McMahon

Emily Moore

Lexi Osowski

Brooke Pfefferle

Katelyn Smith

Kendyl Weinzapfel

Men’s Tennis (6)

Oliver Andersson

Anton Damberg

Christian Edison

Jacob Lorino

Thiago Nogueira

Frederic Schlossmann

Women’s Tennis (7)

Ana Albertson

Jana Leder

Danielle Morris

Honoka Nakanishi

Martina Paladini-Jennings

Fabienne Schmidt

Aleks Topalovic

Women’s Track & Field (16)

Morgan Bradley

Shyanna Chapman

Kamille Dunbar

Alura Endres *

Mikayla Filkins *

Denia Hill-Tate

Molly Howard *

Allana Johnson

Tiyanna Johnson

Sara Martin *

Camaryn McClelland

Kori McDaniel

Kenisha Phillips

Karlijn Schouten

Mikaela Smith *

Jackie Verseman

Volleyball (11)

Erin Eisenhart *

Karli Graham *

Aysha Hood *

Kaylah Jackson

Maggie Keenan *

Nina Korfhage

Taylor McInerney *

Kelsey Mead *

Brooke Moore *

Tegan Seyring *

Chloe Stitt

* – Indicates student-athlete was a winner in multiple sports

