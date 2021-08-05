Austin Peay State University summer commencement set for August 6th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 6th, 2021, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its summer commencement ceremony in the University’s Dunn Center at 2:00pm. This ceremony honoring APSU graduates will resemble Austin Peay State University’s pre-COVID-19 celebrations, with faculty again participating in full regalia and more guests attending the event.

Graduates can reserve tickets for guests by visiting this link. All guests must have a ticket to attend.

The University continues to operate under Normal Risk Level conditions, which means vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face coverings inside the Dunn Center.

For information about vaccinations and Tennessee Department of Health guidance, visit https://covid19.tn.gov.

Austin Peay offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.

Plans for the ceremony are subject to change, based upon changes in the COVID-19 Coronavirus environment. Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on the University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php.

Sections

Topics