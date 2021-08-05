Visit Clarksville Board Names announces Officers, Three New Members

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors announces its officers and board members for the 2021-22 program year, beginning July 1st.

Old Glory Distilling Manager Matt Cunningham will serve as chair of the board of directors for a one-year term. Cunningham, a native Clarksvillian, developed a fascination with the craft beverage movement while in college.

After graduation from the University of Arkansas, he worked as a Clarksville firefighter before opening the distillery in 2017.

Elected to serve as vice-chairman is Joel Wallace, a partner with the Clarksville law firm of Cunningham, Mitchell & Rocconi. Wallace is a product of the local public school system and he and his wife, Emily, are raising two young boys, Clark and Sadler.

“I grew up in Clarksville and am proud to call this city home,” said Wallace. “Any effort to introduce more people to our great community is something I want to be a part of.”

By virtue of their office, Cunningham, and Wallace, along with Immediate Past Chair Ginna Holleman, also serve on the board of directors of the Economic Development Council.

Three new board members were appointed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. Allen Moser and Tony Zavar will each serve three-year terms, filling the positions from retiring board members Louisa Cooke and Kanal Shah. Maria Jimenez will complete a term vacated by John Rudolph.

Other board members are County Commissioner Jerry Allbert, Luci Armitstead, and Kyle Luther.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and travel bans, Visit Clarksville recruited or hosted 22 events to Clarksville-Montgomery County during the past program year, including group tour buses, small conferences, and sports events. These events brought over 55,667 visitors who spent $15 million on lodging, food, transportation, and miscellaneous shopping.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax.

