Nashville Sounds announce 2022 Season Ticket Membership Specials

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced a slew of incentives and prizes for fans who place a deposit for a 2022 season ticket membership.

Memberships start as low as $350.00 per seat and can save fans up to 40% off day-of-game ticket prices.

In addition to monetary savings, early-bird benefits for those who place a $100.00 deposit include free parking, batting practice sessions, and entry into each of the following drawings.

Drawings

A Sounds Owner’s Experience for four (4) during a remaining 2021 game ($600.00 value) – winner announced September 3rd

A Club Suite night for a remaining 2021 game ($500.00 value includes eight (8) tickets) – winner announced September 10th

A team autographed Sounds jersey and Hit City prize pack – winner announced September 17th

All fans who place their deposit by the early-bird deadline (Friday, September 17th at 11:59pm central time) will receive a special invitation to participate in the annual Swing for Your Seats event on Saturday, September 2th5 from 9:00am to Noon. A representative for each season ticket member account will receive five (5) swings to win their 2022 season tickets for free by hitting a home run at First Horizon Park.

Members who choose to pay in full for their 2022 season ticket membership by the early-bird deadline on September 17th will receive a free navy Nashville Sounds replica jersey as well as tickets to the recently added five-game home series against Columbus as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch from September 22nd – 26th.

The free tickets for the Triple-A Final Stretch games will be determined by each membership plan. Full season members receive all five (5) games, half-season members receive two (2) games and partial-season members receive one (1) or two (2) games depending on the partial plan.

The 2022 schedule includes 144 games – 72 at First Horizon Park and 72 on the road. The Nashville Sounds begin the 2022 campaign at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 5th against the Durham Bulls – the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics