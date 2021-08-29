Austin Peay State University receives Two New Endowments from Doreen Carter Estate

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) recently received a seven-figure gift from the estate of Doreen Carter, a Clarksville resident, and friend to the University.

Carter initially made her commitment for the gift in 2015, designating 75% for the APSU Department of Music and 25% for the APSU Department of Agriculture.

After she passed away at the age of 84 on August 17th, 2020, the Robert Busby Music Endowment and the Doreen Carter Estate Agriculture Fund of Excellence Endowment were officially created to provide funding for the necessary and academic needs of the APSU Departments of Music and Agriculture.

“We are honored that Doreen Carter chose to support Austin Peay through her estate,” Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “She was a truly kind individual, and we will celebrate her memory by using her gift to impact the students, faculty, and staff of these two areas.”

Carter was born April 8th, 1936, in Liford, County of Essex, Great Britain, to the late William Broomfield and Doreen Broomfield. She had one sister, the late Kay Broomfield.

In England, she was a librarian. She married Robert Busby, who was a conductor of BBC Light Orchestra and composer of music. He died 17 months after they married.

In May 1958, Carter became the wife of Hugh Edie. He obtained a job as an electrical engineer in the United States, and they moved to Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago, Carter worked as a sales representative at the McCormick Place Convention Center. In May 1964, while living in Chicago, she became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States.

In January 1977, she married Alfred L. Carter. They led an active life traveling all over the world. While in the United States, she enjoyed living in Chicago, Clarksville, and Detroit, Michigan.

Carter loved to watch Formula 1 NASCAR Races and Rally Races, and when possible she would travel to see them live. She was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Sango location of Curves, and the British American Club. She enjoyed spending time with her longtime companion, Donald Stolberg, and her beloved 14-year-old cat, Kato. She was a member of the APSU Legacy Society.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

Planned gifts can be arranged through wills, trusts, life insurance, annuities, or the Foundation’s polled income fund. Austin Peay State University has partnered with FreeWill, a free, online will-writing tool that guides individuals through the process of creating their legally valid wills in 20 minutes or less. It is easy to use, and completely free. To get started making your plans, visit freewill.com/apsu.

If you have already included a gift to APSU in your will or trust, or if you want to speak with someone about planned giving, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127 or advancement @apsu.edu.

