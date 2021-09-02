Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce September 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s twenty-seventh annual Chamber Golf Scramble, Tuesday, September 14th at Swan Lake Golf Course. Registration and lunch are sponsored by Jersey Mike’s; lunch will begin at 11:00am with a shotgun start at noon.

Prizes will be given for 1st Place Team, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole. Cost is $75.00 per player and includes greens fees, half cart, lunch, dinner, and beverages. Dinner will be sponsored by Domino’s.

This event is sold out, for more information on sponsoring a hole contact Melinda at 931.245.4342 or *protected email* .

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, September 16th from 5:00pm–7:00pm, hosted by Old Glory Distilling Co., at 451 Alfred Thun Road. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email* .

On Thursday, September 30th, the Chamber is hosting a Power Breakfast event at 8:0am. The event will be held at Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, featuring guest speaker Carolyn Hardy, Author, serial entrepreneur, and President/CEO of Chism Hardy Investments LLC; founder of the first African American female-owned brewery with a 100-million-case annual capacity. The event is $35.00 for Members and $40.00 for Non-Members. For more information, or to RSVP and send payment contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email* .­­­­

The Chamber’s 2021 Political Development Institute program begins in September. This three-month program focuses on the election process and educating and recruiting candidates who are interested in running for elected office can have questions about the community answered, as well as the challenges the community faces and what would be required in the office.