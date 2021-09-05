Tennessee Department of Labor announces Keep TN Working Week

Nashville, TN – To mark National Workforce Development Month, Tennessee is continuing a hiring momentum across the state that is putting Tennesseans back into the workforce. Keep TN Working Week will take place September 13th–17th, 2021 to highlight the numerous employers in the state actively searching for new employees.

Keep TN Working Week will include nearly two dozen job fairs in areas across each grand division of the state. These events will help to connect Tennesseans with the skills and opportunities necessary to secure meaningful employment. Nearly 100 job fairs are scheduled across Tennessee throughout September.

“We are committed to providing every necessary resource to get Tennesseans back to work,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to employment across the state, but with over 450,000 available jobs in Tennessee, there is an opportunity for every Tennessean to join our workforce.”

Tennessee employers currently have the largest number of jobs ever posted on the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov, with over 450,000 positions available. These positions are for every skill level, at every salary level, and in every area of the state.

“Across the state, Tennessee employers continue struggling to find a qualified workforce,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) Commissioner Jeff McCord.

“Keep Tennessee Working Week shines a light on the important work occurring year-round to enable individuals with the skill sets employers need. We have the people and the programs available to not only help Tennesseans find employment but help them start on the journey towards a new career,” McCord stated.

Job seekers can find more information about the job fairs taking place during Keep TN Working Week and other events at www.TN.gov/workforce/events.

The highlighted Keep TN Working Week job fairs include:

September 13rd – Breakthrough Knoxville, 11:00am–4:00pm.

September 14th – Wilson County Career Expo, 2:00pm–6:00pm.

September 15th – Gallatin American Job Center, 11:00am noon

September 16th – Blount County Library, 10:00am–noon

September 16th – Washington County Chamber – Virtual, 9:00am–11:00am and 2:00pm–4:00pm.

September 16th – West Tennessee Employers – Virtual, 9:00am–1:00pm.

September 17th – KCDC Knoxville, 3:00pm–4:30pm.

There are multiple resources available to help out-of-work Tennesseans become TN Work Ready. From the Virtual American Job Center, where individuals can access program information, anytime, anywhere, to in-person or virtual Adult Education courses offered in every county in the state, the opportunity to get back to work, or change a career path, is available. TDLWD has created a one-stop website that provides job seekers easy access to information at www.TNWorkReady.com.

Many Tennesseans choosing a new career path are using Registered Apprenticeship programs as a way to earn a living while they learn a new skilled trade. There are currently more than 7,100 apprentices working in Tennessee, the largest number in over a decade. The state has seen a 30% increase in the number of apprentices since TDLWD opened its Office of Apprenticeship in 2019.

Employers and job seekers can learn more about Registered Apprenticeship Programs at www.ApprenticeshipTN.com.