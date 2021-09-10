APSU Volleyball falls to Western Michigan, defeats IUPUI at Indiana State Invitational

Terre Haute, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball teams split their first two matches at the Indiana State Invitational, Friday, in ISU Arena.

The Govs dropped a three-set decision (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) to Western Michigan to start the day before bouncing back to claim a four-set victory (25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19) against IUPUI to cap the day.

In the day’s first match, Austin Peay (5-3) could not find any momentum against Western Michigan (5-2). The Governors did not lead until the third set when they built an 8-5 advantage. The Broncos turned the tide with a 9-0 to take control and ease their way to the three-set sweep.

Austin Peay State University got off to a better start against IUPUI (2-6) winning the first set nearly wire-to-wire. But the second frame saw the APSU Govs battle back from a 16-12 deficit to force overtime, winning 26-24. IUPUI won the third set after taking the lead at 6-5 and did not allow APSU back into the set, forcing the fourth. Austin Peay State University trailed in the fourth at 13-11 but rallied to win 14 of the final 20 points to finish the match.

Tegan Seyring led the APSU Govs with 20 kills on the day, leading the Govs against both WMU (7 kills) and IUPUI (13). Maggie Keenan enjoyed a 13-block day, finishing with six stops against WMU before adding seven against IUPUI. Jessica Lary finished with 34 digs, including 19 digs in the win against IUPUI.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team closes out its stay in Terre Haute when it faces host Indiana State in a 1:00pm CT, Saturday contest.

Box Score – Game 1

Western Michigan 3, Austin Peay 0

1 2 3 F Western Michigan 25 25 25 3 Austin Peay 20 14 22 0

Box Score – Game 2

IUPUI 1, Austin Peay 3