Friday, September 10, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting at Paradise Hill Road, Thompkins Lane Area

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to three different 911 calls of shots fired in the Paradise Hill Road and Thompkins Lane area today at about 6:00pm.

There were two individuals that have been shot and are being treated with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time CPD will not be releasing the victims’ names until it is confirmed that their families have been notified.

Currently, the CPD Crime Scene Team is in the area processing crime scenes. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing. Clarksville Police will be releasing further details as soon as possible and/or they are available.

Anyone with information please contact Clarksville Police Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, or TIPSLINE 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
