Nashville Sounds defeat Memphis Redbirds 8-2 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds got another solid pitching performance, and a balanced offensive attack in an 8-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 6,721 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night.
Ethan Small started for Nashville and threw four scoreless innings. The 24-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 1.14 in 23 2/3 innings with the Sounds.
Renato Núñez opened the scoring for Nashville when he drilled a three-run blast to left-center to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead. The home run came just moments after both Jamie Westbrook and David Dahl reached on infield singles.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, both Troy Stokes Jr. and pinch-hitter Yeison Coca reached on a pair of Memphis errors. The two miscues came back to hurt when Tim Lopes singled home a run and Matt Lipka doubled down the left field line to make it 5-0.
Jamie Westbrook put an exclamation point on the five-run outburst when he launched a three-run blast to left-center to give the Sounds an 8-0 lead. It was Westbrook’s 10th home run of the season, becoming the fourth Sounds hitter to club at least 10 home runs in 2021.
Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-5, 4.94) starts for Nashville against right-hander T.J. Zeuch (3-3, 4.73) for Memphis. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Post-Game Notes
- Tonight’s attendance of 6,721 pushed Nashville’s season total to 402,036 – the most in Minor League Baseball. First Horizon Park is the only ballpark in Minor League Baseball to welcome over 400,000 fans in 2021.
- Ethan Small threw 4.0 shutout innings and lowered his ERA 1.14 (3 ER/23.2 IP) with the Sounds.
- Renato Núñez hit his 56th home run as a Sound tonight, one shy of tying Mike Robertson (57) for the third-most in Sounds franchise history.
- The Sounds have won seven straight games at First Horizon Park and are now 36-22 at home…the seven-game home winning streak is the longest of the season for Nashville.
Box Score
Memphis 2, Nashville 8
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|X
|8
|12
|0
