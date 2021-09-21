Welcome Home Veterans Celebration holds Parade, Lee Greenwood Concert

Clarksville, TN – From September 15th–19th, 2021, Clarksville and Oak Grove welcomed visitors from around the nation to join in recognition of the service and sacrifice made by America’s Veterans. The five days of events and activities included guest speakers, exhibits, meals and social events, music, and more.

Featured exhibits for the 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration included the American Veteran Traveling Tribute Wall, the Field of Honor-Veterans Tribute, and the Traveling Korean War Memorial. All of which were set up on the spacious grounds of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Casino.

While the exhibits remained on display through early afternoon on Sunday, major events concluded on Saturday with a parade through the streets of Downtown Clarksville, a closing dinner at Oak Grove Gaming, and a concert by three-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy Award winner and American Patriot Lee Greenwood at Oak Grove Gaming’s amphitheater.

Earlier in the day, people ignored the threat of rain to line up along the parade route. There, they enjoyed color guards, music from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) band, motorcycles, Corvettes, and classic cars.

“This is our sixth year,” Visit Clarksville’s Frances Manzitto said. “It has been a great event and everything is going beautifully, of course, the rain doesn’t help. Our numbers are down a bit this year because of COVID-19. But, we had a wonderful breakfast event, and a great speaker at our Valor Luncheon on Friday, POW Dave Carey.

“The Miller brothers have a great story, we’ve enjoyed having them here. Any given day from 1966 to 1972 at least one of them was in-country in Vietnam, and they all came home. Three were Marines, two were in the Army, and one was with the 101st. It has been a joy to have them here.”

The Miller brothers, John, James, Leo, Thomas, and Willie were this year’s Parade Grand Marshals. The brothers hail from Huntsville, Alabama. Gerry Gilman, a Clarksville resident who served in WW II, was also recognized in this year’s parade.

Once again, the highlight of the Welcome Home Veterans Celebration was a performance by Lee Greenwood. Hundreds attended this year’s concert, which was opened by local favorite Music for Mercy.

Photo Gallery