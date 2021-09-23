Austin Peay State University to test Alertus outdoor speakers tomorrow, September 24th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will test its new Alertus High Power Speaker Array (HPSA) at 9:00am tomorrow, Friday, September 24th, 2021. The speakers were installed this summer to provide clear, outdoor emergency alerts to campus.

Anyone on campus or in the downtown area will likely hear the sirens through the new speakers at Fortera Stadium, the Morgan University Center and Emerald Hill Apartments. This is only a test. In the event of an actual emergency, the APSU community will also be notified by the University’s RAVE system through text messages and email.