APSU Volleyball to honor Isabel Canedo-Reagan, Jay Bailey, Bob Bible this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will retire the jerseys of volleyball alumnae Isabel Canedo-Reagan and football alumni Bob Bible and Jay Bailey, Saturday, during ceremonies at their respective home contests.

The APSU Governors recognition of Candeo-Reagan will take place prior to the start of the Governors 11:00am, Saturday contest against SIU Edwardsville at the Winfield Dunn Center. Admission to that contest is free to the public.

That evening, Austin Peay State University will recognize Bible and Bailey between the first and second quarters of their 7:00pm, Saturday game against Tennessee State. Tickets for Saturday’s game are available for purchase online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Saturday’s recognitions of Canedo-Reagan, Bible, and Bailey are the first of three planned by the athletics department during the 2020-21 athletics season. Seven more Austin Peay State University greats will be recognized in ceremonies during the upcoming basketball and spring sports seasons.

